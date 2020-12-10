Superman With Facial Hair? Really?

OK, we were officially HORRIFIED when we saw this publicity photo for the upcoming CW series, Superman & Lois. We are talking about Superman’s rough looking whiskers! It’s bad enough to see men on the street with this unshaven look, but SUPERMAN!!! The Superman character is intended to be clean-cut, an idealized man. Not a shifty gangster. The actor, Tyler Hoechlin, 33, is handsome enough, and he has the shiny black hair and physique. But the whiskers ruin the image. There’s been a lot of talk about the updated Superman costume, but the real issue is the not-so-clean looking face!

Photo: CW

