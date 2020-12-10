Twitter Pushed Cher To Do The Right Thing

We’re not going to say a WORD about the outfit Cher is wearing in London because we love her so much for rescuing “the world’s loneliest elephant.” Cher did some talk shows in the UK and recalled how her Twitter followers urged her to get involved in rescuing the elephant back in 2016. THAT’S how long it took. She ended up paying for the legal team who made the rescue happen. The neglected pachyderm was flown from a run-down zoo in Pakistan to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia that has other elephants for company. Altogether a good excuse for Cher to get out of the house for awhile (clad in a black mask, of course!)

