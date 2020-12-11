Anushka Sharma misses Virat Kohli on their third wedding anniversary, posts a cute candid

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s secret wedding has been one of the major reasons for giving us wedding fever to date. The couple is expecting a baby next month and they have been ecstatic to share the news with their fans. celebrating three years of their union, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in different countries since the former has shoot while the latter has headed off for the India VS Australia series.

Sharing an adorable candid picture, Anushka Sharma wished Virat Kohli on their wedding anniversary with the cutest candid picture. Anushka and Virat, or VirUshka as their fans like to call them, have always had the perfect pictures and this one, certainly tops the list of our favourite ones. Anushka wrote, “3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us ❣️ Miss you ❤️”

Take a look at their picture.

Just when we thought that Anushka and Virat couldn’t possible raise the bar high for being the perfect couple, her simple caption wins our heart yet again!

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pregnancy news becomes most-liked tweet in India in 2020

