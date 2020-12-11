Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a throwback picture with her ‘Saif-haven’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her strong social media game and now, her caption game is only getting stronger with every post. The actress recently joined Instagram and hit a million followers in less than 24 hours considering the diva’s popularity across the globe. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently returned from their small vacation in Palampur after the latter wrapped his shoot for Bhoot Police.

Making heads turn with her social media posts, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan from their dating days. Kareena is seen in a beige saree paired with a hot-pink blouse while Saif Ali Khan looks dapper in a suit. Apart from the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s caption has won our hearts. She wrote, “My saif-haven ♥️♥️ #flashbackfriday”.

Take a look at her picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second baby in a couple of months.

