Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an excerpt of her childhood from her upcoming book, Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to launch her autobiography titled Unfinished soon and the actress has been shattering the glass ceiling since day one. After going global with her Desi Girl image, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has left no stone unturned to reach to the top of her game and has inspired a lot many people. In her recent Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared an excerpt from her book, Unfinished, where she has spoken in detail about her childhood and how close she was to her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra.

She wrote, “#TBT to little Priyanka. This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol. My dad encouraged my sense of adventure. Even as a little girl…”I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn’t been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first.” That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do. #Unfinished”

