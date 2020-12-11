Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an excerpt of her childhood from her upcoming book, Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to launch her autobiography titled Unfinished soon and the actress has been shattering the glass ceiling since day one. After going global with her Desi Girl image, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has left no stone unturned to reach to the top of her game and has inspired a lot many people. In her recent Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared an excerpt from her book, Unfinished, where she has spoken in detail about her childhood and how close she was to her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra.
