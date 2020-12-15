Nick Jonas reacts on being called ‘national jiju’ after marrying Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra and pop sensation Nick Jonas celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on December 1, earlier this month. The couple had lavish wedding ceremonies in India followed by multiple parties in India and abroad. After their engagement in 2018, the term ‘national jiju’ was coined for singer-actor.

Speaking about the same at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday, Nick Jonas said, “I think Priyanka is a sister to the country, in a way, so I’m happy to be sister’s husband.”

“I became a sister when you married me! I wasn’t before, “ Priyanka said. “I think the name was coined during our wedding. On social media, we started seeing ‘national jiju’ trending everywhere, it was so cute.”

Ever since then, Nick Jonas has come to India several times and has spent quality time here with Priyanka’s extended family and friends. “In our 12-13 years of working and touring, we’d never made it over to India. It was significant and special that my first trip was with Priyanka. We’ve been back many times now, and each trip has been such a great experience,” he said.

Priyanka Chopra also mentioned that during their Holi visit earlier this year, they wanted to stay for a longer period of time but due to the coronavirus outbreak, their trip was cut short. “So many laddoos stuffed in your face, for some reason,” Priyanka said when Nick mentioned that he loves Indian food. “Jiju was given many, many laddoos.”

“Obviously, India is my home but Nick has a major love for the country and we really wanted to come in. So hopefully, as soon as all of this is done and the world is back to normal, we will be back in Mumbai,” she added.

During the leadership interview, virtually held as Nick and Priyanka joined from their LA home, the 28-year-old pop star spoke about his father Kevin Jonas Sr and how he taught him to remain humble as he had become a star at a very young age. “I am really fortunate to have an amazing leader in my life. My father is an exceptional man with a wealth of knowledge. One of the things he always said was to walk with humility even in leadership. To that effect, his quote was ‘Live like you are at the bottom, even if you are at the top.’ Not to say that at any point in my life did I feel like I was at the top, but knowing that I have a responsibility in some ways to walk with humility in success and in times that things don’t go well, I think is solely from his influence in my life and leadership. To sum that up, it is just to live as humbly as you can because those same people who are there on the rise could be there on the fall and it’s good to have friends,” he said.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas films his special appearance in Text For You with Priyanka Chopra at King’s Cross in London

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results