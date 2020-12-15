“Everything goes hand in hand when it comes to fitness”, says Sanya Malhotra

Apart from being an actress, Sanya Malhotra has a fine interest in dance and has a dance film in her wishlist too. The actress is always up to move her feet, delivering some thumkas on-screen. Fitness is one of the most important for one's overall well-being. The actress breaks down how to be fit in the correct way and we're totally taking notes!

"As a dancer I think obviously dance is really good but at the same time personally, I think it’s very important to also do some sort of a strength training with the dance that you're doing because dance is just cardio and at the end of the day you also want to build muscles and not just lose out on muscles so that thing is something that I can understand", says Sanya.

Talking about the importance of a balanced meal she adds, “Also it's very important to eat right so everything goes hand in hand when it comes to fitness so it's important to have some sort of cardio in your fitness routine whether it's dancing, walking, running and with that it’s also important that you're working on your strength and you're also eating right kind of meals so the right amount of carbs and fats, basically a balanced meal."

"It's not that just by dancing you'll get fit, you have to keep everything in mind when it comes to fitness but yes dance is a really good form of exercise”, says the actress. Before becoming an actress Sanya was a choreographer and post her entry in Bollywood, her first love still holds up the priority. During the lockdown as well, Sanya held a virtual dance party with her fans and the fans from all across joined the party.

After the success of her recent release Ludo, Sanya will be seen next in Guneet Monga's Pagglait followed by her recently announced film Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

