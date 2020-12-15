Shehnaaz Gill posts a goofy video wishing Sidharth Shukla on his birthday, leaves SidNaaz fans gushing

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla happen to be the cutest duo of Indian television and their massive number of fans are proof of it. Ever since they bonded on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been the talk of their town and have also done multiple music videos together. While the fans root for them to be together, the duo has established that they’re just good friends.

Wishing Sidharth Shukla on his 40birthday, Shehnaaz Gill’s video has gone viral for all the right reasons! Being the adorable goofballs that they are, Shehnaaz posted a cute video featuring Sidharth Shukla wishing him on his big day. She’s seen wishing him with a huge grin while Sidharth just smiles and says, “Oh, this is it? Okay, great. Thank you!”

Take a look at them being absolutely adorable, right here.

Needless to say, this video only made SidNaaz fans’ day even better!

