Arshi Khan’s ‘joke’ about Salman Khan insulting her on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar leaves him infuriated

Arshi Khan is one of the wild card entrants in Bigg Boss 14 that are labelled as challengers. Along with her, 5 other contestants from previous seasons have entered the house and are expected to increase the entertainment factor on the show. While the show has received an extension from January 9 till February 20, 2021, there are more twists and turns awaiting the contestants. In the recent promo, a certain joke made by Arshi Khan for Salman Khan rubbed off in a wrong way on the actor.

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Bigg Boss 14 are the most entertaining bit for the audiences, this week they will witness a lot of drama. Arshi Khan in the promo is seen saying, “Main dimaag se soch kar aayi thi ke aap mujhe zillat ke laddoo khilwa kar hi rahenge”. Salman looked visibly irked by this statement and asked her, “Arshi, main aapke kaunsi aisi koi baat kahi hai?” She is quick to defend herself by saying, “Main sirf mazaak kar rahi thi aapse.”

Giving her a befitting reply with his usual no-nonsense attitude, Salman shut her up by saying, “Mujhe aise mazaak bilkul pasand nahi hai. Aapko koi haq nahi banta!”

Watch the promo, right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This situation left all the other contestants very uncomfortable and they did not make an effort to mask it.

Also Read: Big Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla may file defamation case against Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas after their comments on his character

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results