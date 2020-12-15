Karisma Kapoor shares throwback photo with Govinda from ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ song; Varun Dhawan says ‘love u lolo’, Ranveer Singh calls her ‘queen’ 

It was 25 years ago when Karisma Kapoor- Govinda starrer Coolie No.1 released and it became one of the cult hits in Bollywood.

Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share a throwback picture from her 1995 hit but also sending her good wishes to the entire team of the new 'Coolie No.1'. "Nostalgia ???????????? “Husn hai Suhana” was my first dance number with chi chi ???????????????? the start of an amazing journey of super fun dance number’s with him and Davidji .. so many wonderful memories. My outfit though ???????????? me at 19 ???? #flashbackfriday #coolieno1 #husnhaisuhana @govinda_herono1

Would like to wish the entire team of the new Coolie no 1 all the very best," she wrote on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for Coolie No. 1 release, commented saying, "#iconic…love u lolo." Ranveer Singh also posted a comment and said, "queen".

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Coolie No.1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, releases on Amazon Prime Video on 25th December 2020.

