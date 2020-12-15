Punit Pathak ties the knot to fiancée Nidhi Moony Singh in Lonavala

Dancer and choreographer Punit Pathak, who has also judged multiple seasons of the dance reality show Dance Plus, has tied the knot with his fiancée Nidhi Moony Singh. The couple held the ceremony in Lonavala and were accompanied by some of their closest family members and friends. While the couple looked ethereal in their wedding attire, the videos on Punit’s profile where they are dancing in Baraat are not to be missed.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
