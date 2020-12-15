Aamir Khan has found the fountain of youth and his recent picture is a proof of it

Aamir Khan has been quite busy with the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has undergone a lot of transformation for his role. But, his recent picture proves that he has found the fountain of youth.
Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker shared a photo of Aamir Khan and wrote, "Post pack up shot. He sure has found the address to the fountain of youth. He is looking cooler and cooler." In the picture, the actor is shirtless while smoking a pipe.
