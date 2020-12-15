Sana Khan can’t stop smiling in the snow during her honeymoon in Kashmir

Former actor Sana Khan recently got married to Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony. She is currently on her honeymoon in Kashmir and has been posting pictures from Gulmarg now after visiting Srinagar.
Sana Khan, on Sunday, shared series of pictures as she couldn't stop smiling whilst in the beautiful snowy mountains in Gulmarg.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)
ALSO READ: Sana Khan shares pictures from her honeymoon in Kashmir; gets clicked by husband Anas Saiyad
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply