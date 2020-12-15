Sana Khan can’t stop smiling in the snow during her honeymoon in Kashmir

Former actor Sana Khan recently got married to Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony. She is currently on her honeymoon in Kashmir and has been posting pictures from Gulmarg now after visiting Srinagar.

Sana Khan, on Sunday, shared series of pictures as she couldn't stop smiling whilst in the beautiful snowy mountains in Gulmarg.

Last month, Sana Khan announced her wedding. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned a picture with her husband. This was a few months after she chose to quit showbiz.

