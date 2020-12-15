Elli AvRam makes having tea by the sea look sexy

Like many other celebrities in India, Elli AvRam, too, had vacationed in Maldives post the lockdown. While she is back in the city, the actress recently revisited the good times by sharing a picture of her enjoying a cup of tea by the sea.

On Tuesday evening, Elli took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing by the sea holding a cup of tea. In the picture, she is seen wearing a sultry multi-coloured monokini. Flaunting her perfect curves, Elli looked gorgeous as ever in the picture. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Let’s have some Tea by the Sea."

A few days back, Elli had shared a series of pictures of herself posing in a hammock tied near the shallow end of the sea . Sharing the pictures, Elli wrote, "Say Hello to Miss Lobster Deluxe."

