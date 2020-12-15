Rakhi Sawant takes a jibe on Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni for not revealing the truth of their relationship on Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant tied the knot secretly with a businessman hailing from UK. However, a lot of people refuse to believe that the actress has actually tied the knot and think that it’s all a façade. Now that Rakhi has entered Bigg Boss 14, she has been pretty vocal about being married and has been trying to prove that she is, in fact, a married woman now. In yesterday’s episode, Rakhi Sawant, while talking about her marriage took a sly jibe at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

In yesterday’s episode, Rakhi Sawant was seen taunting Jasmin and Aly by saying, “Yahan pe log relationship mein rehte hai aur bolte hain, ‘hum toh dost hain’. Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hoon meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Arrey nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye.” For the unversed, initially when Aly Goni made an entry on the show, Jasmin Bhasin had labelled them as friends only to confess later on that she was in a relationship with Aly Goni for the past three years.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya’s return on Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan asks, “How will your fans trust you after you ran away?”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results