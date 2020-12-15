Mummy Kasam: Varun Dhawan’s dream of jumping on cars like Prabhu Deva in ‘Urvashi’ gets fulfilled

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their film Coolie No. 1. Ahead of the release of the film on Amazon Prime Video, the makers are keeping the audience engaged with the release of the video songs from the film. On Tuesday, the makers released the third song titled ‘Mummy Kasam’ featuring the lead pair.

Hours after the release of the song, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song. In the video, we can see that the actor is shooting for the massy song ‘Mummy Kasam’. In the video, he can be seen jumping on top of cars lined one behind the other. He revealed that he had always wanted to perform the same ever since he saw the music video of ‘Urvashi’ featuring Prabhu Deva. "Mass masala ????????????I have always dreamed of doing a shot like this ever since I saw Prabhudeva dancing in Urvashi thank you Ganesh master and @dop007 for this. #mummykassam @jackkybhagnani thank u brother ur truly producer no1@tanishk_bagchi @azeemdayani @ikka I remember when I first heard this song and tune for anyone who loves this mass songs this is a blast ???? thanks boiiissss," he wrote.

Sung by Udit Narayan, the song is the much-needed desi number for the dance fans in India.The song showcases Varun and Sara's fun and sizzling chemistry and will definitely urge people to hop on to their dancing shoes. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film releases on Amazon Prime Video on 25th December 2020.

