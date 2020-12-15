Taapsee Pannu shares a picture of her ‘bad hair day’ as she works it out in the gym

Taapsee Pannu has been working non-stop after she took a vacation in Maldives post the lockdown. With multiple projects in hand, the actress is focusing on wrapping up all her projects at the earliest, making up for the lost time due to the pandemic. Currently, the actress is shooting for Rashmi Rocket, where she essays the role of an athlete.

For her role in Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu has been following a strict diet and workout routine. She has not let anything come in the way of her dedication for the character. The actress has been regularly sharing pictures from her preparation for the role. On Tuesday, Taapsee shared a couple of pictures from the gym where she is engrossed on working on her arms. The pictures have been clicked from the back. Sharing the pictures, she focused on what her bad hair days look like. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Bad hair day in a gym looks like ….. #oneMoreRep #RashmiRocket #AlmostThere (sic).”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

A day ago, Taapsee had shared a picture of herself sitting on the floor of a gym. Along with the picture, she spoke about how she was sensitive to dairy. "There was once a time when I was really sensitive to dairy. The Punjabi me inherently loved dahi and lassi, but I kept avoiding them for a long time. Once I started working with @munmun.Ganeriwal few years back, her ways of holistic health began to work like magic. In a few months, my gut health had restored. Today my diet for #RashmiRocket as she plans, consists not only of ghee, curd, buttermilk but both my protein shakes (whey and casein) are dairy based too! A healthy gut, clearly is the foundation of great fitness. As @munmun.ganeriwal rightly says, a strong gut = a fit body,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

ALSO READ: Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals the first thing he spoke to Taapsee Pannu about on starting the shoot for Looop Lapeta

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results