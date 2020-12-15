‘Butta Bomma’ and ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ are the only two South Indian songs in YouTube India’s top 10 music videos; Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun react

YouTube India recently announced the top 10 music videos of 2020 on their platform. Only two South Indian songs made it to the list. Both the songs are from the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The music video of both ‘Butta Bomma’ and ‘Ramula Ramuloo’ featured the lead pair. The latter also featured the rest of the pivotal cast members of the film. Pooja Hegde took to Twitter to share the happy news and could not control her excitement. "Two out of 10! On such a huge and diverse platform that too! This is MASSIVE! Thank you to all the fans…you all have made this happen. You make EVERYTHING worth it. Ever so thankful #Buttabomma #Ramulooramulaa #YouTube," she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun shared a post by Geeta Arts on his Instagram stories.

Take a look:

Butta Bomma’ was sung by Armaan Malik and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and composed by S Thaman. On the other hand, ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ was sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli. The lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam and Thaman is the music director.

