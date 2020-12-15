Shabir Ahluwalia reveals an interesting fact about his kids after bagging multiple trophies at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020

Zee TV has been entertaining its viewers, bringing them memorable stories and relatable characters over the past 28 years. With 2020 being particularly challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic, Zee TV has been trying to spread cheer and joy all through lockdown and with fresh content ever since production resumed in July. Now, it’s that time of the year again when the channel acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, technicians who have been working relentlessly to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of ‘Zee Rishtey Awards’. We all know due to the pandemic, festivities and celebrations had to be kept low-key this year, but, Zee TV is here to give its audiences the best of entertainment at one go wherein ‘India Ek Raat Mein Poora Saal Manayega’. With a hearty attempt to unlock happiness with Zee Ki Khushiyon Ki Chabee, the channel brings to you the biggest event of the year, the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020, which will air on Zee TV on 27th December at 7 pm.

During the show, the audience will get to see all of their favorite stars under one roof and each of them will get recognition by bagging the prestigious Zee Rishtey Awards under different categories. Amongst the stars who bagged multiple trophies was Shabir Ahluwalia, who has been winning the audience's hearts with his amazing acting skills as Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya. In fact, he also won the ‘Favorite character male’ award and Shabir was very happy and grateful of his fans for supporting him in his 6-year long journey as Abhi.

While thanking the viewers, his co-actors and family, he mentioned how his kids have such an important role to play in this win. As Shabir Ahluwalia revealed, “After this year where we saw a deadly pandemic take place and where a lot has happened in everyone’s life, this is indeed a high point for me. I would like to thank our audience who has been supporting and watching Kumkum Bhagya for the last 6 years and my co-actors, especially Sriti who is not just a beautiful actress, but also the finest actress on television. Last but not the least I love you Kanchi for always supporting my dreams and my kids, Azai and Ivarr who are my morning alarms, thank you so much for waking me up every morning so that I can shoot every day.”

Also Read: Shraddha Arya, Krishna Kaul, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Kanika Mann talk about ZEE5 Super Family League

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results