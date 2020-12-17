Sara Ali Khan finds a new best friend in ‘Varuna Dhawan’

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are already the hit on-screen couple that audiences are waiting to watch out for. While their latest upbeat number 'Husnn Hai Suhaana' is already rocking the chartbuster list, the duo is as yet excited for the release of their film Coolie No.1.

Sara took to social media to share a fun BTS video shot during their shooting says. The actress teases Varun's look from a scene; calling him 'Varuna Dhawan' in her patent poetry style. Take a look at the video that she posted, right here.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film releases on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

