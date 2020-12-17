Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya promises to expose Eijaz Khan’s truth; latter calls him ‘fattu’ for leaving the house

It has been only a day since Rahul Vaidya re-entered the house, over a week after he quit the show voluntarily citing homesickness. In tonight's episode, the singer will be seen getting into an ugly fight with co-contestant Eijaz Khan. The two got into a war of words during the captaincy task.

In the promo video of the upcoming episode, the makers revealed glimpses from the fight between Rahul and Eijaz. In the video, we see Rahul accusing Eijaz of suppressing women of the house while he was away. "Meri gair haazri mein bahut auraton par mardaangi dikha raha tha na tu. Teri mardangi naa mardon pe nikaal. (In my absence, you showed your masculinity on women. Fight like a man with a man)," Rahul is heard telling him.

Eijaz, who is performing the duck task wearing the duck costume gets irked by the accusation and calls Rahul a 'fattu' (coward) for quitting the show midway. Rahul then promises to expose Eijaz's reality in front of everyone. "Teri asliyaat sabko batane vapas aaya hoon, yaad rakh (I've come back to reveal your ugly true personality in front of people, remember that)," an angry Rahul is heard saying. Rahul also warns Eijaz to not try and intimidate people with his physical strength.

Meanwhile, the captaincy task will continue tonight. Rakhi Sawant was declared the winner of round one.

