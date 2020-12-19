Sidharth Malhotra talks about mental health with motivational speaker Jay Shetty

Throughout the lockdown period in Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra kept his fans entertained by sharing his relatable lockdown routine on his social media. The actor spent time trying his hand at cooking, regular workout schedules, reading scripts, and even creating adorable moments with his pet Oscar. While keeping his fans engaged, Sidharth Malhotra also made sure that he helps people around him who have suffered due to the pandemic. The actor did his bit by helping background dancers, a village in Maharashtra, amongst others in any way possible.

The actor even took to his social media to talk about one of the most important topics, mental health. He did a live chat with global motivational speaker and influencer, Jay Shetty talking about mental health and showcased a never seen before side of himself. The two spoke with each other over social media to do something relevant for their followers. Jay Shetty has been speaking with international icons like Lily Collins, Matthew McConaughey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Deepak Chopra, etc talking about topics that are relevant and necessary in today's time.

Sidharth Malhotra shared his journey and the other side of success with Jay, making an example of his journey to everyone aspiring to achieve their passion.

