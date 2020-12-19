Kareena Kapoor Khan showers Nora Fatehi with praises – “She spoke about breaking stereotypes and I was so taken in by her”

After two consecutive years of success, What Women Want, hosted by the Begum of Bollywood – Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with its third season. The show kicked off on 26th November. Popular for breaking women-centric stereotypes and opening dialogues for unconventional topics, this season will feature a distinguishing line-up of India’s favorite Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday, among several others.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about various aspects of the show, what it is like shooting the radio chat show amid the pandemic, and what are the new things introduced in the third season. Speaking of spending quarantine with her family, the actress said, "It's been good. I got to spend a lot of time with my family. We got quality time to spend together. I thoroughly enjoyed that."

The actress is back on the set of What Women Want amid the pandemic. "We are all trying to adapt to the new normal," she said. "Now, we have to get used to that kind of lifestyle for a couple of months and it could be a year also. One really doesn't know. I think the idea is that the team took extra precautions. This time around it was even more different because of my pregnancy. We have tried to minimalize the interactions with people, keep them limited as much as possible. I think for us it worked out since it is a radio show, the interviews are virtual and also fun. Season 3 is slightly different from seasons 2 and 1 which is a good thing also."

Kareena further spoke about how this show lets the audience see her in a different light as an interviewer. "Being an RJ and being on the other side as an interviewer rather than an interviewee is slightly more different because you have to have a lot more patience. The format of the show is such that it is topical and we are talking about such important and relevant topics."

Speaking about the episode with Nora Fatehi, Kareena said that the dancer-turned-actress opened up about her journey and spoke about creating a niche for herself by breaking stereotypes. Impressed by her confidence, Kareena said, "I interviewed Nora Fatehi today and it was quite a revelation for me because you only see her through her songs, you tend to only know her through that. But for the fact, when she came on the show and she spoke about breaking stereotypes, she spoke so well that I was so taken in by her and she seems so sensible and right, the way she was speaking so sure, I got to know her, because we have never really met."

