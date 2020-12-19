Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan calls out Arshi Khan’s behaviour towards Vikas Gupta; says no one has right to go over anybody’s mother or father

A lot happened over the week in the Bigg Boss 14 house and host Salman Khan will be confronting the contestants about the same. The highlight of the past week was Vikas Gupta getting expelled from the show after getting into a physical fight with Arshi Khan. In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will be seen chiding Arshi over her fight with Vikas.

The makers of the show shared a promo of the upcoming episode where Salman is heard telling Arshi that she was wrong to have said things about Vikas's mother. “You cannot do this,” the host said as Arshi explained that she did not use any “wrong words” for Vikas’ mom. “Maine kisi galat alfaz ka istemal nahi kiya (I did not use any wrong words),” she said.

Vikas and Arshi were at loggerheads since the day they entered the house. Things got worse when Arshi dragged his family in a fight, making Vikas lose his cool. He pushed Arshi into the swimming pool and was eventually asked to leave the show for violating the rules of the house.

"Ye badtameeze se baat karein na. Humare show me na karein. Aap koi dusra show dhundh ein (Do not talk like this on our show. You may choose some other show). No one has the right to go over anybody’s mother or father,” Salman said. In the video, Rubina is also heard saying that Arshi said disrespectful things about her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla as well.

Salman further said that had someone spoken about his parents in such a way, he too may have reacted like Vikas. "Agar koi mere maa-baap ke baare me bolta, shayad mai bhi waise hi behave karta (If someone spoke about my parents, I would have possibly responded in a similar fashion),” he said. When Salman insisted that Arshi was disrespectful, she walked out of the living room.

