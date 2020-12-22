Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha put their own hilarious spin on Shehnaaz Gill and Yashraj Mukhate’s viral ‘Saada Kutta Kutta’ song 

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill has gone viral for several reasons during her season. Post that, she has featured in several music videos. But, her line 'Sadda Kutta Kutta' from the show has gone viral and it is because of composer Yashraj Mukhate's new spin on it. Mukhate went viral earlier this year for mixing viral dialogues with music.

Joining the bandwagon, Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha did their own spin on the song. Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!”

Yashraj Mukhate shot to fame due to his viral hit 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' from the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

