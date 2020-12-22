Hina Khan reveals how she convinced her orthodox Kashmiri family to let her puruse her dreams and become the first actor in the family

Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces of the Indian television today. However, her first step towards the entertainment industry was not easy as she hails from an orthodox Kashmiri family. Her decision to follow her passion had also led to cutting ties with friends and family as well. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Hina revealed how her parents were hesitant of her going to Delhi for higher education and then going to Bombay to act. She also spoke about her choice to date someone outside her religion and convince her parents to accept him.

"I come from an orthodox Kashmiri family where becoming an actor was never an option. My parents were even hesitant to send me to Delhi for college but somehow, I convinced Papa. So, when a friend suggested auditioning for a serial, I said no," she said. However, when her friend insisted, she gave the audition and casting directors liked her and selected her for the role. At the age of 20, she left for Mumbai without informing her parents. “It took me weeks to tell Papa. He was livid. Mom’s friends & relatives cut ties with us,” she further said.

Later on Hina's father agreed but asked her to finish her education first if she wanted to pursue acting. Her parents moved to Mumbai to help her out as she studied and even carried out with acting. Hina revealed she also had a ‘no shorts, no steamy scenes’ policy. But later she decided to make her own rules. This year when she debuted on OTT, the script demanded kissing scenes. She spoke to her parents about it and said yes to the scene only after her parents understood it was needed for the role.

The next hurdle was to introduce her boyfriend Rocky to her family. “And just when my parents had gotten used to me being an actor, I told them I was seeing Rocky. It came as a shock; everybody in our family has had arranged marriages. But I gave them time & now, they love him more than me,” the actress said.

“From Srinagar to Bombay, from being the first actor in my family to dating someone out of the community to giving up easy money at my peak, I’ve proudly carved my own way,” she said.

