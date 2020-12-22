10 years in showbiz, six films lined up, Taapsee Pannu- ‘the outsider’-stands tall

Taapsee Pannu completed 10 years in showbiz this year. She started the year on a high note with the success of Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Thappad. A month after the release of the film, theatres were shut down and everything came to a halt with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Before the lockdown, Taapsee had half shot for a South film and had also announced four of her upcoming films- Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.

Soon after the lockdown restrictions were eased and permission to shoot in the country was granted, Taapsee completed shooting another South film. “Before I completed any of my Hindi films, one south film is actually ready from my end at least. They are working on post production. So, as soon as the theatre situation looks viable for the producers to release, I think my south film will be the first film to release, instead of any of my Hindi films,” she said, talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama.

After wrapping up her South film, she went for a small break to the Maldives post which she has been working non-stop. The actress first wrapped up Haseen Dilruba before she shifted gear and jumped into Rashmi Rocket for which she has been training for months. Talking about preparing for different characters simultaneously, Taapsee said, “I used to train for 2 hours for physical transformation. I was working out even while I was shooting for Haseen Dilruba. So Haseen Dilruba did not need much of a physical transformation, it was more of working on the character mentally. So, it did not kind of come in between my physical preparation for Rashmi Rocket. It used to be a little physically draining because we only have 24 hrs a day and my day used to be 13 hours of work. Two hours of workout and then I had to sleep for eight hours otherwise there was no recovery for the body.”

With multiple projects in her kitty, Taapsee is one of the most successful actresses and has outshone herself with her performance time and again in films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Saand Ki Aankh, Manmarziyaan among others. Apart from making bold choices on screen, the actress has also been vocal about her opinions on a range of topics. She has also been very open about her views on the outsider -insider debate, which was debated a lot in the recent past.

Having completed 10 years in the industry, when asked what changes she has seen over the years, she said, “Actually, a lot of changes, from the kind of content to the longevity of a female's career and the kind of role a female can get, from the time I started when I could only imagine my career to be between five to six years of time span. Now, going forward, I have realized you can work however long you want to and you will keep getting good roles and characters and films to do depending on how good you are and how well you are construed. There is nothing like if you are a female of a certain age only then you can survive in Bollywood as a protagonist.”

However, she promises that in the coming year she will be doing a lot of comedy as well on screen. “Going ahead I would really want to do comedy where I am the one doing comedy not being an object of comedy. In 2021, you will see me doing a lot of comedy. Just that you will see me cracking jokes rather than being joked on.”

