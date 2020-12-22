Juhi Parmar gets a surprise on her birthday on the sets of Hamariwali Good News

Zee TV recently presented a heart-warming story that captures the essence of the ever-evolving dynamics of the saas-bahu relationship in Indian society. Titled Hamariwali Good News, the show presents a unique role reversal between the daughter-in-law Navya (Srishti Jain) and her mother-in-law Renuka (Juhi Parmar) to give their family the much awaited Good News. Versatile actress Juhi Parmar plays the role of Renuka in the show, who is the mother-in-law and the lifeline of the Tiwari family. Shakti Anand, on the other hand, is seen essaying the pivotal character of Mukund, who is Renuka's husband and Navya father-in-law.

While we've seen a lot of drama take place at the Tiwari house over the last couple of weeks, Renuka a.k.a. Juhi Parmar celebrated her birthday on the set recently and her Hamariwali Good News family made sure that her day was extra special. The cast and crew surprised the star by decorating her make-up room with balloons and flowers and it indeed looked dreamy. They even did a special cake cutting session and Juhi admits that she had never felt more special on her birthday than this year. The cast and crew of the show pulled off a real surprise for our beloved Renuka and left her speechless.

As Juhi Parmar shared, “I love working on my birthdays and I felt this would be like every other day on the set. However, the whole Team of Hamariwali Good News left me astonished with all the surprises they planned for me. In fact, the producers have been extremely sweet since day one and they sent me a wonderful birthday gift and planned all these surprises with Persis (Creative Producer) leading the charge. I never expected it and it’s lovely that they put so much thought and love in planning such a day for me on my birthday. They beautifully decorated my room and got me a delicious cake. I must say I had a great time with all of them on my birthday and I feel extremely blessed.”

She further added, "After wrapping up the shoot, I had a gala time celebrating my special day with my family and friends. It was a small party at home itself, planned by my sister and her husband Harsh along with my daughter Samairra. It was one to remember." While Juhi had a blast celebrating her birthday with the cast and crew of Hamariwali Good News, a lot of twists beckon Renuka, Mukund, Navya and Aditya in the coming few episodes.

