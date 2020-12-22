Filmmaker Anand Gandhi announces the shipping of SHASN – a political strategy game!

Anand Gandhi is known for bringing captivating and one of a kind entertainment for the audience which has lingered on the minds of viewers for a long time. Foraying into the world of games, the director is all set to introduce a one of a kind board game for the Indian audience titled as SHASN- a political strategy game!

During a year that has undoubtedly brought one of the challenging phases in recent memory, people have realised the need to embrace the inner child and live life to its fullest. To get rid of stress and tension and to find an escape, people are often seen playing games that would keep them entertained. One such game that would intrigue you and would keep you hooked is SHASN. It is a political strategy game where each player takes on the role of a politician contesting elections and is required to take a stand on various political and ethical issues. While the game SHASN ensures that players would experience the dark and the unpredictable world of politics, what’s interesting for the audience is that the game was launched on the global crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter on 16 July 2019, and raised $339,045 from 4,209 backers.

But the wait is over! Announcing the shipping of the much anticipated and interesting political strategy game, Anand Gandhi took to his social media platform and shared, “Shipping to backers. Coming soon to retail!”

With just the announcement of the shipping of SHASN, talented actress Maanvi Gagroo couldn’t resist her excitement and commented on Anand Gandhi’s post, “Played it sometime back. So FUN! Also, ended up in a feud.”

