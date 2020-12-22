Check Out! Aahana Kumra undergoes major physical tranformation

After pulling off amazing roles one movie after the other, Aahana Kumra has also upped her fitness game like no other. With her recent picture, Aahana has given us major fitness goals while we all are still stuck on starting our new year resolutions.

Aahana is certainly reigning the fitness space and looks super fit. And even while staying healthy is a way of life for her, the actress is currently going all out for a super active and athletic body. Her daily regime includes a good 13 km run, which she managed even during the lockdown period. Apart from that, she has also been focusing on some rigorous but enjoyable cycling session, coupled with a healthy strict diet.

Is that a hint at another interesting project? Is Aahana going to treat her fans with a completely new avatar and play an athlete in her upcoming next? Or maybe she is just absolutely ready for one if it comes her way. Guess time will only tell.

Aahana had an amazing run at projects in the year 2020. After delivering an amazing performance in Khuda Haafiz, she also impressed the audience with her OTT shows Marzi, co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Netflix’s Betaal with Vineet Kumar Singh. She will next be seen in the show Sandwiched Forever, and Call My Agent.

