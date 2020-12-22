R Madhavan reveals the looks of the roles that got away or was never made

R Madhavan has entertained us on screen for years with his acting prowess. From Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to Tanu Weds Manu to 3 Idiots, the actor has impressed us at every step. Recently, he took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures revealing the looks of the roles that never materialized onscreen.

In the eight pictures, shared by the actor, we see Madhavan dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in one. In one, he is seen as a turban wearing man and in another we see him as a Russian coat-wearing assassin.

"Look for roles the got away. and never got made . .. which one do you think is the best and which one is not Me at all?," the actor captioned the post.

In one of the picture, he is seen sporting a look similar to what Ranveer Singh had in Padmaavat in which he played the evil King Alauddin Khilji.

Fans were impressed by the looks of the actor and even expressed the desire to see him bring to life at least some of the character especially as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

