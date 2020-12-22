Kapil Sharma can’t smile while eating a bowl of protein salad; Tiger Shroff comments

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who makes people laugh with his talent, has revealed what wipes out his own smile. On Tuesday, the comedian shared a picture of him posing with a plate full of protein salad placed in front of him.

In the picture shared by Kapil, he can be seen looking seriously at the camera while holding a spoon and a fork. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Can’t smile with protein #salad give me pranthas with butter n then see my happiness #shoot #shooting #somethingnew"

Tiger Shroff, who as everyone knows is a fitness enthusiast himself and takes extreme care of what he eats, commented with the laughing emoji and clapping hands.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma will soon be making his digital debut with a web series. While the details of the web series has not been made public, recently Kapil revealed that he lost 11 kgs to look good for the show. The comedian who was 92 kgs now weighs 81 kgs. A while ago, in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek revealed that Kapil is being paid a whopping Rs 20 crore for the web series.

