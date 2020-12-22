Kapil Sharma can’t smile while eating a bowl of protein salad; Tiger Shroff comments

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who makes people laugh with his talent, has revealed what wipes out his own smile. On Tuesday, the comedian shared a picture of him posing with a plate full of protein salad placed in front of him.
In the picture shared by Kapil, he can be seen looking seriously at the camera while holding a spoon and a fork. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Can’t smile with protein #salad give me pranthas with butter n then see my happiness #shoot #shooting #somethingnew"
Tiger Shroff, who as everyone knows is a fitness enthusiast himself and takes extreme care of what he eats, commented with the laughing emoji and clapping hands.
