Ruhii Singh sizzles in a black-and-white bikini as she enjoys her day at the beach

Recently, actor/model Ruhii Singh landed in Goa for a quick getaway. Ever since, Ruhii has been sharing pictures and videos from her stay in Goa. From her workout sessions to pictures of her meal to her shoots, she has been giving a glimpse into her life on social media.

Apart from that, Ruhii has also been posting pictures of herself enjoying by the beach. On Tuesday, she posted a picture of her posing by the sea in a black-and-white leopard print bikini. She had her hair tied in a tight bun and is seen wearing cool shades. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Nothin that serious baby”

A couple of days back, Ruhii shared pictures of her posing by the pool while soaking in the sun. In the picture, Ruhii is seen wearing a leopard print bikini and classic beach shades.

Ruhii Singh made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's film Calendar Girls. She is currently awaiting the release of the Telugu film Mosagullu which also stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal.

ALSO READ: Ruhii Singh flaunts her bikini body in a skimpy black bikini

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results