“2020 has been a year of disruption in the content landscape,” says Anushka Sharma who produced Paatal Lok and Bulbbul

For Anushka Sharma, 2020 has been extremely eventful. While she is over the moon because of her pregnancy, the superstar has also given India two of its best shows with Paatal Lok and Bulbbul as they became the talking point of the nation. Anushka helms the disruptive production house, Clean Slate Filmz, with her brother Karnesh Ssharma and in the pandemic, the producer duo have entertained the audience to the fullest with their incredibly fresh content offerings.

Anushka says, “2020 has been a year of disruption in the content landscape. With the pandemic, we were all forced to stay at home and discover content that we wanted to truly engage with. Only the clutter-breaking ones have managed to stand out because our tastes are only evolving and we all want to see new and different content.”

The star is thrilled that her productions have been celebrated by critics and audiences alike. She says, “We are glad that Clean Slate Filmz has managed to stand out with our bold decisions and give audiences two of those clutter-breaking projects with Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. We were truly humbled with the love and appreciation that the projects got from audiences and critics.”

Karnesh too is humbled with the appreciation and all the accolades. He says, “It has been a great year for Clean Slate Filmz and we can only thank the audience for their love and support towards the content that we have created. We have stuck to our vision to create distinct and diverse content and the validation from audiences is exceedingly heartwarming.”

Anushka is happy that the industry considers them to be fearless producers. She says, “We have been trying to produce really unique, engaging and different content since day one of our inception as a company. We have always loudly told everyone what they can always look forward to from a Clean Slate Filmz production. Our brand of cinema is extremely risk-taking and we are committed towards originality. 2021 will be no different for us and we are excited to share our line-up to people. The announcements will happen in due course of time.”

Karnesh adds, “The overwhelmingly positive response towards our work has bolstered our belief that we are on the right track as producers. We have only tried to give people something fresh and new to watch with every offering and we are thrilled that they have engaged with the stories that we have tried to tell.”

The mom-to-be actress has been working through the pandemic to lock the next big slate of Clean Slate Filmz and she is excited about their new finds. She says, “We have spent the entire year finding some real gems that will definitely stand out. There is so much talent in our country and we are fortunate that some of these brilliant minds feel Clean Slate Filmz can be their home. We have always collaborated with forward-thinking creative visionaries and we are eager to present some really new minds next year too. We are confident that they will amaze us all.”

