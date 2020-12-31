Channing Tatum in final talks to join Sandra Bullock in Paramount Pictures’ The Lost City Of D 

Back in October 2020, it was rumoured that The Proposal duo Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock may reunite for Paramount Pictures' next project The Lost City Of D with up and coming directors, Adam & Aaron Nee. But, it seems like Reynolds is not a part of the project. Instead, actor Channing Tatum is in final talks to join Sandra Bullock in the film.
According to Variety, "The picture stars Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger — and more romantic — than any of her paperback fictions."
