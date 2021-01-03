Check out! Kim Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous in a golden monokini

Of late, Kim Sharma has been dropping some stunning pictures from her vacation on Instagram and the pictures are sure to make you envious. On Saturday afternoon, she shared two pictures of her chilling in a golden monokini.

In the picture shared by Kim, she is seen posing in a shiny golden monokini with brown shades to go with it. She is holding a drink in her hand and is looking away from the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Kim wrote, “Saturday ? Ok I’m ready …"

The pictures were clicked at a resort in Maldives where the actor spent a good amount of time towards the end of the year.

Ahead of the New Year, Kim had shared a picture of her in an animal print bikini sitting back in a chair seeming completely relaxed. "Waiting for #2021 like," she had captioned the post.

