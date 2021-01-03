Mallika Sherawat welcomes the New Year with open arms

Mallika Sherawat celebrated the coming of the New Year in the state of Kerala. The Murder actress celebrated the year ending holiday season in the state enjoying in the midst of nature.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Counting my blessings & wishing you more Happy 2021"
Mallika was last seen on screen in ALTBalaji's horror comedy web series Booo Sabki Phategi.
