Mallika Sherawat welcomes the New Year with open arms

Mallika Sherawat celebrated the coming of the New Year in the state of Kerala. The Murder actress celebrated the year ending holiday season in the state enjoying in the midst of nature.

Mallika has been regularly sharing stunning pictures of herself from her trip down south and seems to be having the best time. Bringing in the New Year, Mallika shared pictures of her posing at a beach. In the picture, she is seen flaunting her curves in a bikini top and multi-coloured shorts.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Counting my blessings & wishing you more Happy 2021"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

Mallika was last seen on screen in ALTBalaji's horror comedy web series Booo Sabki Phategi.

ALSO READ: Mallika Sherawat poses in a yellow bikini as she gets ready to bid adieu to 2020

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results