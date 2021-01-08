Sonal Chauhan sets the temperature soaring in pink and white bikini while spending time in Goa 

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan is an avid social media user. The actress likes to document her life on Instagram and often treats her fans with stunning pictures. The actress is on vacation and rang in the New Year in style by the beaches of Goa.

In a series of pictures, she has continuously shown how much she is enjoying her Goa vacation. Today, Sonal Chauhan posted a photo of herself in a pink and white bikini. Standing on a beach and smiling for the camera, the actress looks stunning flaunting her toned physique. She captioned the happy picture as, "Choose Happiness…. Today … Tomorrow … Always."

In 2019, Sonal Chauhan starred in ZEE5's sci-fi series Skyfire. She was also seen in the Telugu movie, Ruler.

