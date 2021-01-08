Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant asks Abhinav Shukla to help her wear a saree

With Bigg Boss 14 witnessing the family week, the contestants have been enjoying the limited company of their loved ones. While the family members had come to visit, they were given the advantage to choose the next captain of the house and by popular votes, the biggest entertainer of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant won the title.

Needless to say, the entertainment factor in the house is going to increase 10 folds as Rakhi is already at it. In the recent promo, Rakhi Sawant is seen saying that Abhinav Shukla will help her wear the saree and he agrees. While the two have fun, Rakhi is seen saying, “Arre Abhinav tuck toh karo!” and he obliges leaving Rakhi impressed with his skills. However, towards the end, he just wraps it around her and walks away to which Rakhi compares herself to a samosa.

In the previous episode, Rakhi was seen saying that she will start dating Abhinav Shukla if he separates with wife Rubina Dilaik and had also gone to the extent of calling out her husband Ritesh for having a potbelly.

