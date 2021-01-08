Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant asks Abhinav Shukla to help her wear a saree

With Bigg Boss 14 witnessing the family week, the contestants have been enjoying the limited company of their loved ones. While the family members had come to visit, they were given the advantage to choose the next captain of the house and by popular votes, the biggest entertainer of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant won the title.
In the previous episode, Rakhi was seen saying that she will start dating Abhinav Shukla if he separates with wife Rubina Dilaik and had also gone to the extent of calling out her husband Ritesh for having a potbelly.
