Alia Bhatt resumes shooting for Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, film to release in Diwali

The shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB)’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is almost complete. The final spell of shooting begins on a newly-erected set at Film City.
Says a source close to the project, “So far, for the last two months, SLB and Alia were shooting night-long every night. Their body clock was under severe shock. Now with shootings shifted to day-time Alia is now adjusting to the normal routine.”
Alia Bhatt’s career is expected to touch a new-high after the release of this film. Her makeover as a foul-mouthed Madame in a brothel who takes to the gun to avenge the murder of loved one, is so transformative as to change the course of her career.
