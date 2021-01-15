Rajeev Masand quits journalism; joins Dharma Cornerstone Agency as COO

2020 has been a decisive year for Karan Johar as he diversified into newer pastures. Dharmatic Entertainment, the new sector of his company Dharma Productions focusing on digital content, released a web film, Guilty, and a web series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Then towards the end of the year, it was revealed that he has started a talent management agency in association with Bunty Sajdeh, called Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Meanwhile, he also reportedly signed a five-film deal with South’s Lyca Productions and is in advanced talks to sell 30% stake of Dharma to Adani Group.

And now if reports are to be believed, then Karan Johar has hired a popular personality for Dharma Cornerstone Agency. A source reveals, “Journalist Rajeev Masand is all set to join DCA next week. He’ll be working as the COO of the company. Karan and other top authorities at Dharma believe that he’ll be the right person for the job and help them in scouting fresh talent and managing them.”

Does that mean he has quit journalism for good? The source says, “That’s what it seems like. He has been heard telling that he’s taking a sabbatical from journalism. However, looking at other journalists who quit the field completely when getting into film production and related business, it seems like Rajeev Masand, too, would go the same way.”

On January 15, 2021, the official statement read, "After over two decades of a dynamic career as an astute journalist and renowned film critic, Rajeev Masand now steps in as the COO at Dharma Productions' and Cornerstone's latest venture — Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Carrying forward his exemplary work in the Indian entertainment industry, Masand will now be responsible for driving greater management stability with a stronger focus on development at the talent management agency through various avenues for each individual."

It further read, "Masand's thriving establishment in the industry and commendable professional experience over the years will leverage strategic thinking and impressive knowledge with a creative bend in the day-to-day operations of the agency. Harvesting quick decision-making and profitable partnerships amongst stakeholders and individuals, Masand's position is set to align with the agency's vision and values to elevate its progress and success in the industry. Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) is all set to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country."

Rajeev Masand started reporting at the age of 16 at The Times of India. Later, he worked at The Indian Express followed by Star News and CNN-IBN. He additionally also writes for various other publications and websites frequently. Recently, he got embroiled in a controversy after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The blind items written by Rajeev Masand on the late actor came under the scanner. The ex-journalist was massively trolled and in July 2020, he was questioned for more than 8 hours by the Mumbai Police about various issues including these blind items.

