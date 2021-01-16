Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Salman Khan reprimands Sonali Phogat for her violent behaviour, Rubina Dilaik admits that Abhinav Shukla let her down

The last week on Bigg Boss 14 was rather dramatic as compared to the previous ones. From the nasty argument between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik to a tiff between the latter and her husband, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will comprise of these issues being solved by host Salman Khan. In the recent promo, Salman Khan was seen addressing both these major issues while maintaining a strict stance.

Salman Khan pointed out that Abhinav’s behaviour is not right towards Rubina these days and said, “Abhinav, jab aapki biwi ko apki sabse zada zarurat thi, tab aapne beech raste chor diya. Aapka salook Rubina ke saath sahi nahi jaa raha aaj kal.” He was seen asking Rubina Dilaik if she thinks that her husband Abhinav Shukla is letting her down and she says, “Yes, sir”, leaving the latter turning to her in shock.

Coming to Sonali Phogat, he reprimanded her for using the abusive word for Rubina. Sonali repeated it while blaming Rubina for dragging her daughter into the matter and a visibly annoyed Salman told her that Rubina did not drag her daughter in the fight. Nikki Tamboli then pitched and said that Sonali keeps threatening them saying, “Mere bande bahar dekh lenge”. Salman lost his cool even more and said, “Will you threaten people from outside? What will you do?"

When Sonali constantly denied the claims, Salman showed her the footage of her saying the exact same thing multiple times. Despite seeing the video, Sonali does not agree that she has threatened people and Salman then says, “Aapke maanne ya na maanne se kya hoga Sonali ji? Aapki bhi bacchi dekh rahi hai show. Yeh aapke upar suit karta hai?”

