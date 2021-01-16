Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says she cannot let her love for Abhinav Shukla go, claims the latter also loves her

Rakhi Sawant’s recent development of feelings for Abhinav Shukla has come as quite a shock for the viewers. The entertainment package of the Bigg Boss 14 house has managed to convince herself that she is in fact, in love with Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi Sawant, in previous episodes, was seen saying that she would claim Abhinav if he ever leaves Rubina Dilaik and had body-shamed her husband for having a potbelly.
We wonder what Rubina Dilaik has to say about this claim of Rakhi Sawant.
