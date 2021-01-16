Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says she cannot let her love for Abhinav Shukla go, claims the latter also loves her

Rakhi Sawant’s recent development of feelings for Abhinav Shukla has come as quite a shock for the viewers. The entertainment package of the Bigg Boss 14 house has managed to convince herself that she is in fact, in love with Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi Sawant, in previous episodes, was seen saying that she would claim Abhinav if he ever leaves Rubina Dilaik and had body-shamed her husband for having a potbelly.

In yesterday’s episode, Rakhi Sawant was seen talking to Bigg Boss in the confession room. She said, “Mere dil mein Abhinav ke liye joh pyaar hai, main usse jaane nahi de sakti Bigg Boss.” Taking her claim a notch higher, she said, “Maine love dekha hai Abhinav ki aankhon mein aur main uske liye kuch bhi karungi.” She’s seen breaking down in tears as she wails in front of Bigg Boss.

We wonder what Rubina Dilaik has to say about this claim of Rakhi Sawant.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Salman Khan reprimands Sonali Phogat for her violent behaviour, Rubina Dilaik admits that Abhinav Shukla let her down

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results