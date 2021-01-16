From a swimming pool to open spaces, here’s everything Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new home will have

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be moving out of their apartment in Fortune Heights to welcome their second baby. While the couple had grown extremely comfortable in their house and were not ready to move out, their interior designer Darshini Singh spoke in detail about how the new house is more or less an extension of their previous one. Darshini Singh had designed their home in Fortune Heights and also took care of the renovations of the Pataudi Palace.

According to Darshini, the couple had grown very comfortable in their old house so the new house is like an extension that meets the new requirements. The house is comparatively larger than the previous one and has space for everyone. From a swimming pool to Taimur Ali Khan having his own space as he’s growing up to a nursery for their second baby, the house is equipped with all the possible requirements to welcome the new baby.

Since both Saif and Kareena are not fond of noisy places, the new house will have a library along with antiques, artwork, candles, and a certain kind of furniture. There are a lot of open spaces in the house making space for everyone along with beautiful terraces.

Even though there aren’t pictures that give us an idea of their new home, we bet it will be just as cozy and magnificent as their previous one.

