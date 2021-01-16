Pathan: Vishal-Shekhar to be the music composers for the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to reunite on-screen with Pathan. Marking Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the actor has already begun shooting for the film and has wrapped the first schedule of Pathan with Deepika Padukone joining him for five days. The antagonist of the film, John Abraham, will be joining the second schedule of the film that is expected to begin in a fortnight.

As per the reports, music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have come on board the eagerly awaited project. The duo has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone previously in movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and his solo film, Fan. Even though the film is an action-spy-thriller, there is a lot of edge and scope for the music of this Siddharth Anand directorial.

Needless to say, the duo was the first choice for director Siddharth Anand to get on board. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen portray the roles of agents and there are also reports of Salman Khan doing a cameo in the film under YRF’s banner.

