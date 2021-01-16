Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday pose happily with Manish Malhotra at Karan Johar’s house party

Nobody throws parties like Karan Johar. The director is known to host some of the best parties in Bollywood with the most elite guest list. Last night, Karan Johar’s house party also had some of the finest celebrities in attendance. Manish Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Gauri Khan were a few of the guests.

Taking to his Instagram, Manish Malhotra shared pictures as he posed with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday for selfies. Dressed in casual attires, Sara Ali Khan is seen in a tangerine top, while Ananya Panday sticks to the classic white top. Featuring their no-makeup looks in the selfies, the trio is seen posing happily as they embrace their inner goofs. Take a look at the pictures that Manish shared.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has recently wrapped the shoot for Atrangi Re while Ananya Panday will soon be resuming the shoot for Shakun Batra’s untitled next.

