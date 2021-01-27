Hrithik Roshan shares a glimpse from his trekking trip with his sons

Hrithik Roshan often shares pictures and videos with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhan Roshan on social media. The trio often go on adventurous trips and the actor gives his fans a glimpse into that. Recently, the actor went for a trekking trip with his kids and other family members.
On the work front, Hrithik announced his next film with Siddharth Anand and Deepika Padukone on his birthday earlier this month. The film titled Fighter will be a patriotic-action-drama. The film will be released on September 30, 2022.
