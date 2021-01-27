Yash and Shankar’s historical drama to take four years to shoot?

Last year there were reports of Yash and Shankar collaborating for a script after the latter narrated a script to the KGF star. It seems like the two have decided to go ahead with the project and will most likely go on floors in early 2022. As per reports, the film will be shot over a period of four years.

The film touted to be a historical drama will be a multi-starrer. According to reports, the film has a longer production time as the major portions will be shot using green mat and requires a lot of CG work. The film will go on floors once Shankar wraps up Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan. The film will be released on 2027.

Reports also state that the film will be at par with international standards. The film is a multi-starrer and the filmmaker is reportedly trying to rope in actors like Ram Charan, Vijay Sethupathi for the film. The movie will be simultaneously shot in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

