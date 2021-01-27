32 Years Of Ram Lakhan: Madhuri Dixit reunites with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai, Anupam Kher

Ram Lakhan happens to be one of the most coveted films of its era. From the iconic music tracks to the story, and the cast, the Subhash Ghai directorial screams perfection and is still considered a cult film. Needless to say, the fans of this film are very pleased with Madhuri Dixit’s latest Instagram post that is a collage of their recent reunion and a picture from the sets.

While the old picture has everyone from the star cast including Wahida Rehman, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, and more, the recent one has Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and the director Subhash Ghai himself. Madhuri posted the picture with the caption, “Celebrating #32YearsOfRamLakhan & the wonderful memories we made while working on the film. Thank you for watching, enjoying & loving the hard work of the entire team.????❤️”

Take a look at it, right here.

There’s no better day to re-watch this classic than today!

