Inside pics: From Varun Dhawan’s entry on a bike to the varmala ceremony; check out pictures from Varun and Natasha Dalal’s wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24, 2021. The couple had a private ceremony in Alibaug's The Mansion House with a limited number of guests owing to the COVID-19 protocol in place. After their wedding ceremony on Sunday evening, Varun took to his social media handle to share first pictures from the wedding.

Ever since, pictures from the wedding ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media. On Wednesday, we came across a candid picture from Varun and Natasha's varmala ceremony. In the picture, Varun can be seen hoisted on the shoulders of his friends while Natasha tries to put a varmala on him.

In another picture, Varun is seen entering with his baraat on a quad bike.

After celebrating the wedding in full-swing, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal returned to Mumbai yesterday. Today, he took to his social media to thank his fans and well-wishers for all the love that they have showered on him so far. He took to his Twitter to write, “The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart ????”

The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart ????

— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 27, 2021

